These Adorable Dogs Showed Their Support For New York City's Pride Parade
#PridePawrade2016
Ten of thousands of people showed up to march in New York City's pride parade Sunday, and these adorable dogs were no exception.
SO MUCH puppy love!
Paws for a cause
This dog is literally pink with pride.
This corgi is resplendent in the rainbow colors.
This one is spreading the love.
<3 <3 <3
"Puppy love is puppy love is puppy love is puppy love..."
Look at how happy this little one is!
Quick water break at the parade.
This diva is ready for the march.
Two of a kind.
The cutest flag bearer at the parade.
#PawradePose2016
This dachshund is just proud to be part of today.
"Yappy #prideday, NYC!"
-
