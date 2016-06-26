BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Adorable Dogs Showed Their Support For New York City's Pride Parade

news

These Adorable Dogs Showed Their Support For New York City's Pride Parade

#PridePawrade2016

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 26, 2016, at 3:21 p.m. ET

Ten of thousands of people showed up to march in New York City's pride parade Sunday, and these adorable dogs were no exception.

Anthony Rubio holds onto his costumed dogs as he walks along Fifth Avenue during the parade.
Mel Evans / AP

Anthony Rubio holds onto his costumed dogs as he walks along Fifth Avenue during the parade.

SO MUCH puppy love!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @cribo

Paws for a cause

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pregkat

This dog is literally pink with pride.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @maxisms
ADVERTISEMENT

This corgi is resplendent in the rainbow colors.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @dallowaythecorgi

This one is spreading the love.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @milliebouledoguefrancais

<3 <3 <3

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @potato_mctater

"Puppy love is puppy love is puppy love is puppy love..."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @myolliedotcom
ADVERTISEMENT

Look at how happy this little one is!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @scottme75

Quick water break at the parade.

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos / BuzzFeed News

This diva is ready for the march.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tarynems

Two of a kind.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @maya
ADVERTISEMENT

The cutest flag bearer at the parade.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @this

#PawradePose2016

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @enzo

This dachshund is just proud to be part of today.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mydogsamantharamos

"Yappy #prideday, NYC!"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shop_dog_and_co
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT