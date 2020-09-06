Novak Djokovic Is Out Of The US Open After Accidentally Hitting A Line Judge With A Tennis Ball

Novak Djokovic checks on a lineswoman after accidentally hitting her with a tennis ball during his fourth round match of the 2020 US Open in New York City.

The world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is out of the US Open after he accidentally struck a line judge with a tennis ball that he hit in frustration on Sunday in New York City.

The Serbian player was defaulted from his fourth round match against Pablo Carreño Busta, losing his chance at winning his 18th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, who had just lost his service game against Busta in the first set, appeared to be frustrated when he pulled out a ball from his pocket and smacked it behind with his racket.

The ball struck a lineswoman in the neck and she fell to her knees as seen in videos shared on social media.