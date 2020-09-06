Novak Djokovic Is Out Of The US Open After Accidentally Hitting A Line Judge With A Tennis Ball
The top-seeded tennis player was defaulted from his US Open match after he accidentally struck a lineswoman with a tennis ball that he had hit in frustration.
The world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is out of the US Open after he accidentally struck a line judge with a tennis ball that he hit in frustration on Sunday in New York City.
The Serbian player was defaulted from his fourth round match against Pablo Carreño Busta, losing his chance at winning his 18th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic, who had just lost his service game against Busta in the first set, appeared to be frustrated when he pulled out a ball from his pocket and smacked it behind with his racket.
The ball struck a lineswoman in the neck and she fell to her knees as seen in videos shared on social media.
Djokovic quickly walked over to check on her. The line judge reportedly left the court.
After a long discussion with officials, including the tournament referee, Djokovic was defaulted from the match, the Associated Press reported.
Djokovic's ouster from this year's US Open means that there are no remaining male players in the tournament who hold any Grand Slam singles titles, the AP reported.
