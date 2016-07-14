Nobody Is 100% Sure If Donald Trump Has Picked Mike Pence As His Running Mate
Trump is On the Pence
On Thursday, Roll Call was the first to report that Donald Trump was set to pick Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as Vice President.
Chaos ensued.
There were "signals."
And there were "signs."
ADVERTISEMENT
There were also "sources."
IndyStar joined the confirmation parade too, without any named sources.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump was "leaning toward" Pence.
Buzz appeared to be centering on Pence.
Trump and his maybe-maybe-not VP Pence were also confirmed to do a joint interview on 60 Minutes.
Or maybe he was just going to do it with whoever he picked?
ADVERTISEMENT
And just when you thought OK, fine, Pence it is, Trump's communications adviser said Trump had not yet made a decision.
"A decision will be made in the near future," Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign chairman said.
So after all that, it seems like Pence is Trump's running mate, but no one is really totally sure if Pence is Trump's running mate right now.
ADVERTISEMENT
It did all make some for great puns, though:
To summarize in Lance Armstrong's eloquent words:
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.