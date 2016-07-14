BuzzFeed News

Nobody Is 100% Sure If Donald Trump Has Picked Mike Pence As His Running Mate

news

Trump is On the Pence

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on July 14, 2016, at 1:31 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Roll Call was the first to report that Donald Trump was set to pick Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as Vice President.

BREAKING: Trump to pick Mike Pence for VP, source says. https://t.co/biQg5aca9Y @1PatriciaMurphy
Roll Call @rollcall

BREAKING: Trump to pick Mike Pence for VP, source says. https://t.co/biQg5aca9Y @1PatriciaMurphy

Chaos ensued.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via giphy.com

There were "signals."

Breaking News: Donald Trump’s campaign has signaled he will pick Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana as his running mate https://t.co/02P8gJw51i
The New York Times @nytimes

Breaking News: Donald Trump’s campaign has signaled he will pick Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana as his running mate https://t.co/02P8gJw51i

And there were "signs."

Signs point to Pence as Trump prepares to notify VP hopefuls https://t.co/IxM195I3wH | AP Photo
POLITICO @politico

Signs point to Pence as Trump prepares to notify VP hopefuls https://t.co/IxM195I3wH | AP Photo

Via simbasible.com

There were also "sources."

JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump to name @GovPenceIN as his running mate, source says https://t.co/4N4fYjU9QN
CBS News @CBSNews

JUST IN: @realDonaldTrump to name @GovPenceIN as his running mate, source says https://t.co/4N4fYjU9QN

Breaking: Source says Donald Trump has told senior Republicans Mike Pence is his choice for vice president. Story soon.
Capital Journal @WSJPolitics

Breaking: Source says Donald Trump has told senior Republicans Mike Pence is his choice for vice president. Story soon.

IndyStar joined the confirmation parade too, without any named sources.

IndyStar has confirmed, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will be Donald Trump's VP pick. https://t.co/QFhLLwxTPo
IndyStar @indystar

IndyStar has confirmed, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will be Donald Trump's VP pick. https://t.co/QFhLLwxTPo

Trump was "leaning toward" Pence.

Donald Trump leaning toward Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as VP pick, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/XiDBpGMyht
ABC News @ABC

Donald Trump leaning toward Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as VP pick, sources tell @ABC News. https://t.co/XiDBpGMyht

Buzz appeared to be centering on Pence.

Buzz is centering on Ind. Gov. Mike Pence as Trump's VP pic. 5 things to know about Pence: https://t.co/rTyVLLKJDP
NPR @NPR

Buzz is centering on Ind. Gov. Mike Pence as Trump's VP pic. 5 things to know about Pence: https://t.co/rTyVLLKJDP

Trump and his maybe-maybe-not VP Pence were also confirmed to do a joint interview on 60 Minutes.

TRUMP/PENCE FIRST TV INTERVIEW WITH CBS 60 MINS LESLIE STAHL SUNDAY...
MATT DRUDGE @DRUDGE

TRUMP/PENCE FIRST TV INTERVIEW WITH CBS 60 MINS LESLIE STAHL SUNDAY...

Or maybe he was just going to do it with whoever he picked?

A source w/ knowledge confirms to me that Trump and his VP pick are expected to sit down with Lesley Stahl tomorrow for Sunday's @60Minutes.
Kyle Blaine @kyletblaine

A source w/ knowledge confirms to me that Trump and his VP pick are expected to sit down with Lesley Stahl tomorrow for Sunday's @60Minutes.

And just when you thought OK, fine, Pence it is, Trump's communications adviser said Trump had not yet made a decision.

1/2 A decision has not been made by Mr. Trump. He will be making a decision in the future…
Jason Miller @JasonMillerinDC

1/2 A decision has not been made by Mr. Trump. He will be making a decision in the future…

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Via i.imgur.com

"A decision will be made in the near future," Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign chairman said.

Re: @realDonaldTrump VP selection, a decision will be made in the near future and the announcement will be tomorrow at 11am in New York.
Paul Manafort @PaulManafort

Re: @realDonaldTrump VP selection, a decision will be made in the near future and the announcement will be tomorrow at 11am in New York.

So after all that, it seems like Pence is Trump's running mate, but no one is really totally sure if Pence is Trump's running mate right now.

Michael Conroy / AP
It did all make some for great puns, though:

TRUMPPENCE NONE THE RICHER
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

TRUMPPENCE NONE THE RICHER

I'm guessing the ticket will be nicknamed Tuppence? #Trump2016
David Wolpe @RabbiWolpe

I'm guessing the ticket will be nicknamed Tuppence? #Trump2016

The most "Pencive" Trump'll ever be. . .
JJSedelmaier @JJSedelmaier

The most "Pencive" Trump'll ever be. . .

To summarize in Lance Armstrong's eloquent words:

Via Twitter: @lancearmstrong
