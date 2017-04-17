BuzzFeed News

Trump Just Tossed Some Guy's Hat Into The Crowd After Signing It For Him

"Nooooooo." —Guy without a hat. IMPORTANT UPDATE: The hat's owner managed to catch it after Trump flung it.

Last updated on April 17, 2017, at 1:27 p.m. ET

Posted on April 17, 2017, at 12:40 p.m. ET

President Trump kicked off the annual White House Easter Egg roll on Monday.

Susan Walsh / AP

While Trump was greeting the happy families, one guy asked the president to sign his hat. Trump obliged, but instead of handing the signed hat back to the guy, Trump flung it into the crowd, saying, "Here you go, kids!"

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the ha… https://t.co/uhPfgL5Xaa
POLITICO @politico

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the ha… https://t.co/uhPfgL5Xaa

And the guy was like: "No. Noooooooooo."

UPDATE: Another angle of the video revealed that after Trump tossed the hat in the general direction of the crowd, the kid managed to reach out and grab on to his hat.

@politico Appears, in another angle, that he threw it back to the teen who handed it to him. https://t.co/LdEGQR7gvq
Micah Grimes @MicahGrimes

@politico Appears, in another angle, that he threw it back to the teen who handed it to him. https://t.co/LdEGQR7gvq

This new angle sparked a heated and nuanced debate over whether Trump threw the hat to the kid, or whether the kid got lucky enough to catch it.

TFW when you nearly deprived some kid of his presidential memento.

Make America Catch Again.

The president later remembered to ask, "Whose hat?" Except he wasn't holding a hat, but a Sharpie.

