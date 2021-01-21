 Skip To Content
Here's How Newspapers Around The World Reacted To Joe Biden's Inauguration

Joe Biden's historic inauguration as the 46th US president made headlines around the world.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 21, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Here's how newspapers in the country and across the world reacted to the historic event.

Arizona

Arizona Republic / Via azcentral.com

Delaware

The News Journal / Via delawareonline.com

New York

The New York Times / Via nytimes.com
New York Daily News / Via nydailynews.com
The Wall Street Journal / Via wsj.com
New York Post / Via nypost.com

Washington, DC

The Washington Post / Via washingtonpost.com

Florida

Miami Herald / Via miamiherald.com
Tampa Bay Times / Via tampabay.com

Pennsylvannia

The Philadelphia Inquirer / Via inquirer.com

Texas

Houston Chronicle / Via houstonchronicle.com
The Dallas Morning News / Via dallasnews.com

California

Los Angeles Times / Via latimes.com
San Francisco Chronicle / Via sfchronicle.com

Minnesota

Star Tribune / Via startribune.com

Kentucky

Courier Journal / Via courier-journal.com

Missouri

St. Louis Post-Dispatch / Via stltoday.com

UK

The Guardian / Via theguardian.com
The Daily Mail / Via dailymail.co.uk
Metro / Via metro.co.uk

Australia

The West Australian / Via thewest.com.au

Ireland

The Irish Sun / Via thesun.ie
Irish Examiner / Via irishexaminer.com

Canada

The Globe and Mail / Via theglobeandmail.com
Toronto Star / Via thestar.com

Italy

La Stampa / Via lastampa.it

The headline reads "Welcome Back, America."

Germany

taz.de

The headline reads "And Goodbye!"


