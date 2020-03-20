New Yorkers Have Been Ordered To Stay At Home To Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will sign an executive order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services.





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering 100% of the state's non-essential workers to stay at home as the positive coronavirus cases in the state total more than 7,000. The order will come into effect on Sunday evening.

Cuomo announced Friday that he will sign an executive order by which all non-essential businesses will have to work from home, except essential services, including grocery stores, pharmacies, and others. Food delivery services and public transportation will continue to operate, he said. The governor said these are legal provisions that will be enforced. Businesses that do not comply will face a civil fine and mandatory closures. There will be no civil fines for individuals who violate the order at this time, he said. The governor insisted that this was not a "shelter-in-place," a term that he said is only used for an active shooter or school shooting situation. He urged New Yorkers to "remain indoors to the greatest extent."

"Essential services have to continue to function," Cuomo said. "Grocery stores need food, pharmacies need drugs, your internet has to continue to work, the water has to turn on when you turn the faucet." "And when I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take," he said. The order has different provisions for vulnerable and non-vulnerable populations.

Seniors over 70, immune-compromised people, and those with underlying illnesses must remain indoors, wear masks in company of others, and not visit households with multiple people. They are allowed to go outside for solitary exercise but must stay at least six feet away from people. Non-vulnerable populations are ordered to cancel all non-essential gatherings including parties and other social events. People should only practice non-contact outdoor activities and should limit their use of public transportation to only when it's absolutely necessary, the order says.

