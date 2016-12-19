Neo-Nazis Target Jewish Families In White Nationalist Leader's Hometown

The Dec. 16 article was written by Andrew Anglin, the founder of The Daily Stormer, which was described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a neo-Nazi website "dedicated to spreading anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism, and white nationalism, primarily through guttural hyperbole and epithet-laden stories about topics like alleged Jewish world control and black-on-white crime."

The SPLC calls Anglin "a prolific Internet troll and serial harasser."

The article was in response to recent allegations by Spencer's mother, Sherry Spencer, that she was being threatened by some residents of Whitefish to sell her building because of her son's "ideas."

Richard Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right," heads the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank. After Trump's win, he addressed an alt-right conference where people in the crowd were seen making Nazi salutes as Spencer shouted "Hail Trump! Hail our people! Hail our victory!"

In a Medium post on Friday, Sherry Spencer wrote that she was forced to consider selling her building in Whitefish — which contains vacation-rental apartments and office spaces — after receiving "terrible threats" from a local realtor, Tanya Gersh, as well as human rights organizations called Love Lives Here and Montana Human Rights Network.

Sherry Spencer alleged that Gersh had told her if she did not sell her building, 200 protesters and the media would protest outside it and "drive down the property value." She said that her son, Richard Spencer, did not own the building or use it for his writing or publishing.

"Whatever you think about my son’s ideas — they are, after all, ideas — in what moral universe is it right for the 'sins' of the son to be visited upon the mother?" Sherry Spencer wrote.

She also posted screenshots of emails and Facebook posts that appeared to show Gersh asking her to publicly denounce her son in a written statement and to make a donation to the Montana Human Rights Network from the proceeds of the sale.

In a letter published on The Daily Interlake, both Sherry and her husband, Rand Spencer, wrote, "As parents we love our son."

They also wrote, "We are not racists. We have never been racists. We do not endorse the idea of white nationalism."