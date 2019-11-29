 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Celebrities Are Slamming NBC For Dropping Gabrielle Union From "America's Got Talent"

Trending

Celebrities Are Slamming NBC For Dropping Gabrielle Union From "America's Got Talent"

Union was dropped as a judge from the talent competition after she reportedly raised concerns about a racist and sexist culture at the show.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 29, 2019, at 3:48 p.m. ET

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Celebrities are slamming NBC for dropping Gabrielle Union as a judge from America's Got Talent after she reportedly complained about a culture of racism and sexism at the show.

According to a Variety report, Union had raised concerns about racist incidents on set. She was also repeatedly told her hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience, Variety reported.

Vulture reported that Simon Cowell, a producer and judge on the show, had labeled Union as "difficult" after she regularly complained about his indoor smoking habit. She also allegedly complained about several incidents on set that she perceived as being racist and sexist. Despite Union escalating the issues with NBC executives, "nothing would happen," sources told Vulture.

NBC decided not to renew the contracts for Union and Julianne Hough, another judge on the show, earlier this month.

In one incident reported by Variety, Union urged the show's producers to notify human resources about a racist joke that guest judge Jay Leno made during taping of the show in April. The joke played on a racist stereotype of Asians and Union reportedly said it would offend the show's staffers and audience. While the line was cut from the episode, the matter was never brought to human resources, Variety reported.

Union also clashed with the show's producers after they allegedly implied that a 10-year-old black rapper was not an act "that America can get behind," Vulture reported.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via

She also reportedly urged producers to remove a white contestant from the lineup after his act included dressing like Beyonce by wearing black gloves, which Union reportedly referred to as "blackface hands."

In a statement to Vulture, NBC and Fremantle, which produces America's Got Talent, said, "The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity."

The statement said NBC and the producers "take any issues on set seriously."

NBC and Union's representatives did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

After her exit, several celebrities tweeted their support for Union, while slamming NBC for what they called a "toxic" work environment.

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo said, "Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women."

Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.
Ellen Pompeo @EllenPompeo

Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some actors with NBC shows, including Will & Grace's Debra Messing and The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, also called out the network and expressed their support for Union.

Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become “difficult,” when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored. Addressing a hostile work https://t.co/gcI0nKLat0
Debra Messing @DebraMessing

Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become “difficult,” when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored. Addressing a hostile work https://t.co/gcI0nKLat0

Reply Retweet Favorite
I am lucky to work with really good people at @nbc and am sad and angry to know this has been going on in that same network. I stand with @itsgabrielleu all the way. They should bring her back, with a big raise, and remove @SimonCowell instead. 🤙 https://t.co/ZDsmurRUd4
Jameela Jamil 🌈 @jameelajamil

I am lucky to work with really good people at @nbc and am sad and angry to know this has been going on in that same network. I stand with @itsgabrielleu all the way. They should bring her back, with a big raise, and remove @SimonCowell instead. 🤙 https://t.co/ZDsmurRUd4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Singer Ariana Grande implored NBC to "be better."

thank you for this @EllenPompeo. be better @nbc. we’re with you @itsgabrielleu. 🖤 https://t.co/UMfcqJZ46w
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

thank you for this @EllenPompeo. be better @nbc. we’re with you @itsgabrielleu. 🖤 https://t.co/UMfcqJZ46w

Reply Retweet Favorite

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro praised Union's "courage" in speaking out about racism and sexism at NBC.

Corporate America tells employees and consumers they take racism and sexism seriously. But often the person reporting the problem is hurt by management. Kudos to @itsgabrielleu for having the courage to speak out. Still waiting for answers from @nbc. https://t.co/TgLxtimG8J
Julián Castro @JulianCastro

Corporate America tells employees and consumers they take racism and sexism seriously. But often the person reporting the problem is hurt by management. Kudos to @itsgabrielleu for having the courage to speak out. Still waiting for answers from @nbc. https://t.co/TgLxtimG8J

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted his support for Union.

Team @itsgabrielleu, always.
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Team @itsgabrielleu, always.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Journalist Jemele Hill pointed out how black women are labeled "difficult" for "merely seeking respect and decency."

This is called standing on your square. So proud of @itsgabrielleu for standing for what is right when a lot of people would have just been silent to maintain their own position. Also: How many black women are labeled “difficult” for merely seeking respect and decency? https://t.co/Z6ooDzVi1L
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

This is called standing on your square. So proud of @itsgabrielleu for standing for what is right when a lot of people would have just been silent to maintain their own position. Also: How many black women are labeled “difficult” for merely seeking respect and decency? https://t.co/Z6ooDzVi1L

Reply Retweet Favorite

While Union has not directly addressed her termination from the show and the allegations in the reports, she tweeted a thank you to her supporters.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤
Gabrielle Union @itsgabrielleu

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

In addition, reports that Union had been subjected to racist critiques of her hairstyles on the show prompted many black women to tweet photos of their hairstyles using the hashtag #blackhairchallenge.

Feeling like we should start up the #blackhairchallenge again 😊 Post up to 4 pictures of yourself with this hashtag. Embrace your different hairstyles. We’re retweeting everyone! 💕
Melanin Mamis @melaninmamis

Feeling like we should start up the #blackhairchallenge again 😊 Post up to 4 pictures of yourself with this hashtag. Embrace your different hairstyles. We’re retweeting everyone! 💕

Reply Retweet Favorite
#BlackHairChallenge. Because Black women are incredible, creative and bold...and if y’all could change your hair this much...you would too. Trust me. Team @itsgabrielleu. All day.
brittany packnett cunningham @MsPackyetti

#BlackHairChallenge. Because Black women are incredible, creative and bold...and if y’all could change your hair this much...you would too. Trust me. Team @itsgabrielleu. All day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My hair can be a different texture/length on any given day depending on what I decide to do with it. Same chick. Diff day. Still doing my job," one supporter wrote.

You can change your hair every damn day if you want. Solidarity w/@itsgabrielleu and the beautiful #blackhairchallenge gracing my feed. My hair can be a different texture/length on any given day depending on what I decide to do with it. Same chick. Diff day. Still doing my job.
yamani yansà hernandez @yamaniyansa

You can change your hair every damn day if you want. Solidarity w/@itsgabrielleu and the beautiful #blackhairchallenge gracing my feed. My hair can be a different texture/length on any given day depending on what I decide to do with it. Same chick. Diff day. Still doing my job.

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT