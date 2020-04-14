NASCAR Star Kyle Larson Was Fired For Using The N-Word During A Livestreamed Virtual Race

Larson, who is half Japanese, was a graduate of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program.

Russell Labounty / AP Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, a six-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing after he used the n-word during a livestreamed virtual race. The 27-year-old from California was competing in an iRacing event on Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter on his headset. In a subsequent microphone check, Larson said, "You can't hear me?" followed by the n-word. Larson's fellow competitors on the virtual race appeared shocked by his use of the racial slur. "Kyle, you are talking to everyone bud," one driver said. Another responded, "Yikes."

Here is the video of Kyle Larson using a racial slur. Only posting for the followers who haven’t seen it. #NASCAR

On Monday, Chip Ganassi Racing suspended Larson without pay, and NASCAR suspended him indefinitely. He was also ordered to complete sensitivity training. However, on Tuesday, Chip Ganassi Racing fired him. Larson was in the final year of his contract with the team. “After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson," the organization said in a statement. "As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization." Larson had apologized in a video on Monday before his termination.