Seven People Injured In South Carolina Shooting That Was Captured Live On Facebook

Seven people were injured in a shooting on the South Carolina coast that was captured live on Facebook by a witness early on Sunday.



A large crowd had gathered at Myrtle Beach on Saturday night prior to the shooting, police spokesperson Lt. Joey Crosby told BuzzFeed News.



A fight broke out between two people, during which one of them took out a handgun and shot the other person, Crosby said.



A security guard who witnessed the incident shot the suspect. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle, but police officers located the car and detained him.



Seven people, including the suspect, were taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Crosby said.



The security guard suffered a superficial leg wound and was treated at the scene.



Crosby said the suspect has been detained and will be served with an arrest warrant once he is "medically cleared." His identity will also be released at that time.



Police said they had the Facebook Live video of the shooting, and considered it a piece of evidence.



The video, shot by Bubba Hinson, had over 3 million views by Monday. Hinson began recording the video before the shooting, describing a large crowd that was "blocking the whole road."