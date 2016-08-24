Three Muslim Siblings Were Kicked Off A Plane After A Passenger Claimed They Were ISIS Members
The British siblings said they were interrogated on the tarmac at a London airport after a passenger saw Arabic text on their phones.
Sakina Dharas, a Muslim woman in the UK, claimed that she, along with her brother and sister, were kicked off a plane in London and interrogated by armed officials on the tarmac, after a passenger accused them of being ISIS members.
In a Facebook post on Monday detailing the incident, Dharas, who is a pharmacist in London, said that the siblings were on their way to Europe for a holiday when they were hauled off their flight and interrogated for an hour after a passenger saw Arabic or "Praise be to Allah" on their phones and claimed they were members of ISIS.
"What are my rights?" Dharas said on Facebook. "We would only have been allowed back on the plane if there wasn't a shred of doubt on their part, so someone must be the liar here, in which case, why were those passengers not removed for wasting police time, LYING, making false allegations and racial profiling?"
