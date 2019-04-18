Here's What The Mueller Report Says About The Alleged Pee Tape

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report, released Thursday, refers to the allegedly compromising material the Russian government was rumored to have on President Donald Trump — apparently about the infamous alleged pee tape — in a single footnote on pages 27 and 28.

According to Mueller’s report, Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, received a text on Oct. 30, 2016, from Giorgi Rtskhiladze, a US-based Russian businessman who was involved in a deal with the Trump organization to build a Trump Tower in Batumi, Georgia.

Rtskhiladze’s text to Cohen said, “Stopped flow of tapes from Russia but not sure if there's anything else. Just so you know..."

Rtskhiladze told investigators last year that the "tapes" referred to “compromising tapes of Trump rumored to be held by persons associated with the Russian real estate conglomerate Crocus Group, which had helped host the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Russia,” according to the report.

Cohen told investigators that he spoke to Trump “about the issue” after receiving Rtskhiladze’s texts in 2016.

The report says that then–FBI director James Comey had also briefed President-elect Trump in January 2017 about the allegations of compromising material held by Russian authorities.

Rtskhiladze later told investigators that he had been told the tapes were fake — but that he did not communicate that to Cohen.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rtskhiladze’s spokesperson and Crocus Group for comment.