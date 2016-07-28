Mother Of Orlando Shooting Victim Makes Emotional Case For Gun Control At DNC

Christine Leinonen, who was accompanied on stage with two of her son’s friends, said Christopher was her only child.

"It was in his DNA that love always trumps hate," she said, adding that he was also "a big Hillary supporter."

"That is why I'm here," she said.

Leinonen, a former Michigan state trooper, said that on the day she went into labor, the hospital told her to put away her off-duty gun in a safe.

“I did not argue." she said. "I know commonsense gun policies save lives. The weapon that murdered my son fires 30 rounds in one minute."

She added, “I’m glad commonsense gun policy was in place the day he was born. But where was that common sense the day he died? I never want you to ask that question about your child. That is why I support Hillary Clinton.”