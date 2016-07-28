Mother Of Orlando Shooting Victim Makes Emotional Case For Gun Control At DNC
"The weapon that murdered my son fires 30 rounds in one minute."
The mother of Orlando nightclub shooting victim Christopher "Drew" Leinonen, a 32-year-old who died along with his boyfriend, Juan Guerrero, gave an emotional speech about the importance of commonsense gun control policies at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.
Here's the full transcript of her speech:
It takes about five minutes for church bells to ring 49 times.
I know this because last month, my son, Christopher, and his boyfriend, Juan, and 47 others were murdered at a club in Orlando. Christopher was my only child. As I used to tell him, you can't do better than perfect. He had so many friends, two of whom are here tonight, representing hundreds and hundreds more.
All his life he brought people together. In high school, he won the Anne Frank humanitarian award for starting the Gay Straight Alliance. Christopher's paternal grandparents met and fell in love in a Japanese internment camp. It was in his DNA that love always trumps hate.
Christopher was a big Hillary supporter. That's why I'm here. So that I can tell you about the day he was born. At the time, I was a Michigan state trooper. When I went into labor, the hospital put my off-duty gun in a safe. I didn't argue. I know commonsense gun policies save lives.
The weapon that murdered my son fires 30 rounds in one minute. An Orlando city commissioner pointed out the terrible math. One minute for a gun to fire so many shots, five minutes for a bell to honor so many lives.
I'm glad commonsense gun policy was in place the day Christopher was born. But where was that common sense the day he died? I never want you to ask that question about your child. That is why I support Hillary Clinton.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.