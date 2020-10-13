 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Mitch McConnell Laughed When He Was Called Out For The Senate's Inaction On COVID-19 Relief

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Mitch McConnell Laughed When He Was Called Out For The Senate's Inaction On COVID-19 Relief

"There's nothing funny about 214,000 Americans dying."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 13, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. ET

C-Span

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was criticized for laughing while being confronted about the Senate's failure to pass coronavirus relief measures during Monday's night debate with his Democratic opponent Amy McGrath.

McGrath, a former Marine Corps fighter pilot, was grilling McConnell for the Senate's failure to pass an additional coronavirus relief package that would have helped millions who are struggling during the pandemic, which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and severely impacted the economy and the job market.

During the exchange, McConnell blamed the Democrat-led House for the inaction, prompting a frustrated laugh from McGrath.

"The House passed a bill in May and the Senate went on vacation," McGrath said.

McConnell laughed in response, setting off waves of criticism on social media.

McGrath was referring to the Senate taking a one-week Memorial Day recess after dismissing a nearly $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that was approved by the House in May.

"You just don't do that. You negotiate. Senator, it is a national crisis," McGrath said as McConnell continued to smile and chuckle.

"You knew that the coronavirus wasn't going to end at the end of July. We knew this," she said. "If you want to call yourself a leader you've got to get things done. Those of us who served in the Marines, we don’t just point fingers at the other side. We get the job done."

McConnell who still appeared to be amused, then said, "Nobody went on vacation."

McConnell's cavalier response to the Senate's failure to provide economic relief to unemployed Americans struggling during the deadly pandemic provoked outrage from several Democrats on social media.

Trying to figure out what he is laughing about.
Claire McCaskill @clairecmc

Trying to figure out what he is laughing about.

Reply Retweet Favorite
FIVE times, @senatemajldr LAUGHED OFF questions regarding COVID during tonight's #KYSen Debate. It's obvious that Mitch McConnell isn't taking this election, COVID, or KY voters seriously.
Kelsie Taggart @kelsientaggart

FIVE times, @senatemajldr LAUGHED OFF questions regarding COVID during tonight's #KYSen Debate. It's obvious that Mitch McConnell isn't taking this election, COVID, or KY voters seriously.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Amy McGrath won the debate with Mitch McConnell. She didn't laugh at people dying.
coca💙 #WearAMask @SouthernCoca

Amy McGrath won the debate with Mitch McConnell. She didn't laugh at people dying.

Reply Retweet Favorite

McGrath also shared the clip, saying, "there's nothing funny about 214,000 Americans dying."

We're facing a national crisis. There's nothing funny about 214,000 Americans dying.
Amy McGrath @AmyMcGrathKY

We're facing a national crisis. There's nothing funny about 214,000 Americans dying.

Reply Retweet Favorite
McConnell’s gleeful laugh when McGrath talks about his failures on COVID is... what pure evil looks like. #Chilling https://t.co/gJqfhVsDRg
Mark Hamill @HamillHimself

McConnell’s gleeful laugh when McGrath talks about his failures on COVID is... what pure evil looks like. #Chilling https://t.co/gJqfhVsDRg

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wow ... how do Kentuckians keep re-electing someone who drips with so much contempt for them, for their lives and health, and for the elections process? I truly don't get it, Kentucky. Is this your king?? https://t.co/wX9Reh6He9
Joy JUST VOTE &amp; MASK UP!! Reid 😷) @JoyAnnReid

Wow ... how do Kentuckians keep re-electing someone who drips with so much contempt for them, for their lives and health, and for the elections process? I truly don't get it, Kentucky. Is this your king?? https://t.co/wX9Reh6He9

Reply Retweet Favorite

People commented on the "creepy" and "haunting" sound of McConnell's laugh.

Mitch McConnell’s laugh will haunt me tonight 😬😬😬👻👻👻 #MoscowMitch #McGrathMcConnellDebate
🥁Crystal is on #TeamJoe ☀️ Flip Florida Blue 🌊 @crystaldark

Mitch McConnell’s laugh will haunt me tonight 😬😬😬👻👻👻 #MoscowMitch #McGrathMcConnellDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
McConnell's laugh here is creepy. He's laughing like a cartoon villian. https://t.co/pFthG4IWt3
Los Angeles Esther RAINN: 800-656-4673 | @angelenoesther

McConnell's laugh here is creepy. He's laughing like a cartoon villian. https://t.co/pFthG4IWt3

Reply Retweet Favorite

People also referred to an older clip featuring McConnell's "goblin laugh" that was widely shared on Sunday.

Twice in one week we have been subjected to that weird Mitch McConnell goblin laugh.
Lizz "Good Genes" Winstead @lizzwinstead

Twice in one week we have been subjected to that weird Mitch McConnell goblin laugh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the 2019 clip that went viral again this week, McConnell gleefully laughed about blocking Obama's judicial nominees during his interview with pro-Trump personality Sean Hannity.

“I’ll tell you why, I’ll tell you why.”
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

“I’ll tell you why, I’ll tell you why.”

Reply Retweet Favorite


BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT