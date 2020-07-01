Human remains found Tuesday during the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen are believed to be hers, her family's attorney said at a press conference on Wednesday. The attorney, Natalie Khawam, also said that a suspect tied to her case died by suicide on Wednesday morning.

The Army confirmed that a "military suspect," only identified as a junior Fort Hood soldier, killed himself in Killeen on Wednesday morning. The Killeen police department said the suspect had been a "person of interest" tied to Guillen's case.

Another suspect, identified as "the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier," was arrested in connection with Guillen's disappearance, the US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) said. She is currently in custody in the Bell County jail and is awaiting charges.

The Army CID did not release the names of the two suspects.

Guillen, 20, a private first class in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was last seen on the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her barracks in Fort Hood.

Army officials said that investigators found partial human remains Tuesday when they returned to an "area of interest" near Leon River in Bell County, Texas, during the search for Guillen.

Officials said they had not yet confirmed the identity of the remains, but Vanessa Guillen's sister, Mayra Guillen, said Wednesday that "at this point, everything points to" it being her missing sister.

Agents from the Army CID, along with other law enforcement authorities, attempted to locate a junior Fort Hood soldier who "fled the post" on Tuesday night and was believed to be in the city of Killeen, officials said.

On Wednesday morning at approximately 1:29 a.m. local time, the Killeen police department said they located the suspect walking in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue. As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he "displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself," police said.



The suspect died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the Killeen Police Department said. He was an active-duty soldier, officials said.



CID officials said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

