A Middle School Teacher Was Fired After A Student Obtained Her Topless Selfie. She Is Now Suing The School District For Gender Discrimination.

About two and half years ago, Lauren Miranda, a middle school teacher in New York, was getting ready for work when she decided to take a topless selfie and send it to her then-boyfriend, who was a teacher in the same school district.

This January, Miranda, 25, was called to the principal's office at Bellport Middle School on Long Island, where she had been a math teacher since 2015.

Before going to the meeting, a colleague told Miranda that there was a rumor her naked photo had been obtained by a teenage student. Miranda was certain it wasn't hers because she had never sent anything like that to a student.

But during the meeting in the principal's office — where there were mostly men — one of the male school administrators brought up Miranda's topless selfie on his computer screen and showed it to her.

"Is that you?" he asked, according to Miranda's attorney, John Ray.

The officials confronted Miranda about the selfie and accused her of disseminating the photo to students.



They "attempted really hard to humiliate her, berate her, and get her to resign," Ray told BuzzFeed News on Thursday. She did not resign.



Within a few days of the Jan. 11 meeting, Miranda was suspended with pay. Last week, she was fired by the South Country Central School District.

The superintendent told her that she was no longer a "role model" for the students she was teaching because her breasts were seen in the selfie, Ray told BuzzFeed News.

Miranda now intends to sue the school district and its administrators for $3,000,000, accusing them of unlawful gender discrimination.

"If a man had a taken such a topless photo, nobody would say anything," Ray said.

None of the male teachers or school officials who walked around shirtless in the school gym or swimming pool were reprimanded or fired for being topless, he added.

"Some men's outdated mindset is to impose sexuality upon a beautiful picture," Ray said. "The superintendent never got the memo that men and women are equal."

