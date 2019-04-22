A Woman Got 30 Days In Jail For Running Over Her 9-Year-Old Son After He Refused To Go To School

A Michigan woman who ran over her 9-year-old son with her car after he refused to go to school was sentenced to 30 days in jail last week.

On Dec. 11, 2018, Tiffany Kosakowski, 36, dropped off her son, Julian, at his elementary school in Belmont, Michigan. Julian followed his mother out of the school and walked beside her car in the school's parking lot. Kosakowski backed up her car and told him to go back inside, MLive.com reported.

However, Julian held on the passenger side door handle of the car. Kosakowski then accelerated the car, knowing that Julian was right there, she later told investigators.

“Kosakowski admitted to moving the steering wheel from left to right, then accelerating the vehicle knowing [her son] continued to be next to the vehicle,” according to court documents obtained by WZZM13.



As his mother swerved the car, school surveillance video showed the boy hanging on the car’s door handle. He hung on for 47 yards before he lost his grip and was run over by the car’s back tire, police said.

Julian, who is in third grade, suffered from multiple broken bones and a fractured skull. He was in a coma for a week after the incident and continues to require constant care and physical therapy, WZZM13 reported.

Kosakowski pleaded guilty in February to a charge of reckless driving causing serious injury. Another charge of second-degree child abuse was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

On Thursday, Judge Curt Benson sentenced Kosakowski to a six-month jail term, of which she will serve only 30 days with the remaining days suspended.

Julian’s father, John Rodriguez, told the court on Thursday that he had not seen his children in five years. He said he last saw Julian when he took him for a birthday party five years ago.

“The next time I saw my son he was lying in a coma,” an emotional Rodriguez said, adding that Julian had “his head covered in wires [and] tubes, and sensors in his mouth and all over his little body.”