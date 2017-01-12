Michelle Obama Wrote The Cutest Thank-You Note To Her Husband

She explained the mysterious absence of Sasha at the president's farewell speech. “You know the Obamas. ‘Girl, sorry. You better take your test... You can say goodbye later,’” she said.

Obama said she was emotional at her final event at the White House last week because she was "talking about kids."

"Kids are my heart,” she said. “When I think about the fact that some of them are afraid of the future, of what is to come, I don’t want them to be afraid. I want them to embrace the future and know that the world is getting better. We have bumps in the road. We have ups and downs but I want our kids to move forward — I don’t care where they come from — with strength and with hope.”

Other highlights of the show included Obama playing a game with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle after which Stevie Wonder serenaded her with "Isn't She Lovely."

Watch the full episode here.