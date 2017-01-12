BuzzFeed News

Michelle Obama Wrote The Cutest Thank-You Note To Her Husband

The first lady made her final appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 10:06 a.m. ET

During her final appearance as the first lady on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Michelle Obama wrote some thank-you notes, including one to her husband, President Barack Obama.

"Thank you, Barack, for proving you're not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox," she wrote, sealing the note with a kiss.

"I'm angling for a good gift," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon wrote all his thank-you notes to Michelle Obama, including one that thanked her "for giving a whole new meaning to the phrase 'the right to bear arms.'"

"You are welcome," Obama replied.

But the thank-you note that drew the most cheers from the audience was when Fallon thanked her "for always promoting physical fitness" and asked her, "Since you like exercise so much, how about running for president?"

The first lady also surprised some of her supporters who were recording emotional goodbye messages to her, bringing most of them to tears.

She explained the mysterious absence of Sasha at the president's farewell speech. “You know the Obamas. ‘Girl, sorry. You better take your test... You can say goodbye later,’” she said.

Obama said she was emotional at her final event at the White House last week because she was "talking about kids."

"Kids are my heart,” she said. “When I think about the fact that some of them are afraid of the future, of what is to come, I don’t want them to be afraid. I want them to embrace the future and know that the world is getting better. We have bumps in the road. We have ups and downs but I want our kids to move forward — I don’t care where they come from — with strength and with hope.”

Other highlights of the show included Obama playing a game with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle after which Stevie Wonder serenaded her with "Isn't She Lovely."

Watch the full episode here.

