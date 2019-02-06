A Court Refused To Overturn The Conviction Of The Woman Who Encouraged Her Boyfriend To Kill Himself

Massachusetts' highest court has refused to overturn the involuntary manslaughter conviction of Michelle Carter, the woman who encouraged her boyfriend — through text messages — to kill himself.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, the Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) ruled that the evidence against Carter proved that "by her wanton or reckless conduct she caused the victim's death by suicide."



When Carter was 17, she sent her 18-year-old boyfriend Conrad Roy a series of texts over two weeks encouraging him to kill himself. Roy — who had a history of mental illness and had previously made attempts on his own life — killed himself July 12, 2014, by inhaling carbon monoxide in his truck parked outside a Fairhaven Kmart.



During this time, Carter was 50 miles away in her Plainville home but spoke to Roy twice over the phone. During one of the phone calls, Roy got out of the truck because he was "scared," but Carter told him to "get back in" moments before his death, according to evidence presented by Bristol County prosecutors during Carter's trial in 2017.

A Massachusetts judge found Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Roy, concluding that her actions constituted "wanton and reckless conduct" when she failed to call for help after instructing Roy to get back in his truck despite knowing it was a toxic environment "inconsistent with human life."



She was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, of which she will serve only 15 months after her state appeals are exhausted.



Last October, Carter's lawyers had appealed to the state's highest court to overthrow her conviction, arguing that the trial judge's guilty verdict relied heavily on a single text message that served as an “uncorroborated confession.”

They were referring to a rambling text message that Carter had sent her friend Samantha Boardman more than two months after Roy had killed himself, in which Carter claimed that during her phone call to Roy, he had exited his truck after he got "scared" that his plan to kill himself was working.

Carter told Boardman that she “fucking told him to get back in” the truck and proceed with his plan to kill himself.

“Sam his death is my fault like honestly I could have stopped him I was on the phone with him and he got out of the car because it was working and he got scared and I fucking told him to get back in,” Carter’s text said.

“Sam because I knew he would do it all over again the next day and I couldnt have him live the way he was living anymore I couldnt do it I wouldnt let him,” a part of the text said.