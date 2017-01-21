A Trump Cabinet Member's Son Just Asked If Women Are Marching For Free Manicures
The son of Donald Trump's national security adviser mocked the Women's March on Twitter.
Michael Flynn Jr., the son of President Donald Trump's national security adviser, mocked the Women's March on Twitter, asking if women wanted free manicures and pedicures.
People were pretty pissed off about his tweet.
Flynn Jr. has often criticized Islam claiming that it does not give women equal rights.
