A Trump Cabinet Member's Son Just Asked If Women Are Marching For Free Manicures

His tweet was in response to a clip of a former NAACP leader at the Women's March saying, "We will march on 'til victory is won."

"Women already have equal rights, and YES equal pay in this country," Flynn Jr., offspring of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, said in a tweet Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people in Washington, DC, and around the world marched for women's equality and rights a day after Trump was sworn in as president.

"What MORE do you want? Free mani/pedis?" Flynn Jr. asked.