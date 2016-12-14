Michael Flynn Deleted His Fake News Tweet Linking Clinton To Underage Sex Crimes
Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser deleted his October tweet that linked to a false story claiming Hillary Clinton's involvement in sex crimes with children.
Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser, Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, has deleted his tweet that linked to a fake news story that claimed Hillary Clinton was involved in "child exploitation" and "sex crimes with minors."
In the now-deleted tweet from Oct. 2, Flynn linked to a story on truepundit.com that falsely claimed that police investigating disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner found evidence linking Clinton and her associates to money laundering, child exploitation, and sex crimes with minors.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.