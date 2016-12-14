BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Michael Flynn Deleted His Fake News Tweet Linking Clinton To Underage Sex Crimes

news

Michael Flynn Deleted His Fake News Tweet Linking Clinton To Underage Sex Crimes

Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser deleted his October tweet that linked to a false story claiming Hillary Clinton's involvement in sex crimes with children.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 14, 2016, at 4:19 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser, Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, has deleted his tweet that linked to a fake news story that claimed Hillary Clinton was involved in "child exploitation" and "sex crimes with minors."

CNN first reported on the deleted tweet, though it is not clear when it was deleted.
Kathy Willens / AP

CNN first reported on the deleted tweet, though it is not clear when it was deleted.

In the now-deleted tweet from Oct. 2, Flynn linked to a story on truepundit.com that falsely claimed that police investigating disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner found evidence linking Clinton and her associates to money laundering, child exploitation, and sex crimes with minors.

In his tweet, Flynn called the fake story a &quot;must read!&quot; Both Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, have come under fire for their tweets propagating fake news online. In his tweet from Dec. 5, Flynn&#x27;s son said the &quot;Pizzagate&quot; conspiracy theory — which falsely claims that a popular pizza restaurant in Washington DC provided top Democratic operatives with underage prostitutes — would remain a story &quot;until proven false,&quot; despite authorities calling it a &quot;fictitious online conspiracy theory.&quot;The theory prompted Edgar Welch, a 28-year-old man from North Carolina, to &quot;self-investigate&quot; the restaurant and fire his rifle inside in the process.Flynn&#x27;s son had not deleted his tweet as of Wednesday.While he was initially involved in helping his father with administrative duties, Trump&#x27;s spokesperson later said that he is no longer involved with the transition.
Twitter: @GenFlynn

In his tweet, Flynn called the fake story a "must read!"

Both Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn, have come under fire for their tweets propagating fake news online.

In his tweet from Dec. 5, Flynn's son said the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory — which falsely claims that a popular pizza restaurant in Washington DC provided top Democratic operatives with underage prostitutes — would remain a story "until proven false," despite authorities calling it a "fictitious online conspiracy theory."

The theory prompted Edgar Welch, a 28-year-old man from North Carolina, to "self-investigate" the restaurant and fire his rifle inside in the process.

Flynn's son had not deleted his tweet as of Wednesday.

While he was initially involved in helping his father with administrative duties, Trump's spokesperson later said that he is no longer involved with the transition.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT