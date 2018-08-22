Michael Cohen Definitely Does Not Want Trump To Pardon Him, His Lawyer Says

Cohen also has knowledge that would be of interest to the special counsel, according to his personal lawyer, Lanny Davis.

Davis, who has been on a media blitz following his client's guilty plea, also told multiple news outlets that Cohen has "knowledge that would be of interest" to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Michael Cohen — President Trump's one-time fixer and lawyer who pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges on Wednesday — "definitively" does not want a pardon from Trump and would not accept one, according to Cohen's personal lawyer, Lanny Davis.

Lanny Davis: "Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows." https://t.co/NxPmShwunw

"Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows — not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on," Davis told MSNBC on Tuesday night.

Davis refused to say whether Cohen had already spoken to Mueller's team, but told the Today show on Wednesday that Cohen could address "topics relating to hacking and the crime of hacking laid out in the indictments to the 12 Russians" to the special counsel.

He said that Cohen's knowledge about these topics was not part of the plea agreement that Cohen's lawyers reached with the Southern District of New York.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to eight federal charges including campaign finance–related counts, as well as bank- and tax evasion–related charges.

He told the court that he made the $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels — who claimed she had an affair with Trump — "in coordination with and at the direction of" a candidate for federal office, to keep the individual from disclosing the information, and for the "principal purpose of influencing the election."

He did not name Trump as the candidate in court, but Davis told NBC's Savannah Guthrie that Cohen admitted under oath that "the president of the United States directed him to commit a crime, meaning the president committed the crime, and covered it up because he didn't sign the check to keep quiet the affairs with the two women."

According to Davis, Trump's own lawyers wrote a letter to the special counsel that apparently said that Trump "directed Michael Cohen" to make the payments to "hush up" Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has also claimed she had an affair with Trump.

Davis also said that Cohen is not hoping for a pardon from Trump and that he would not accept one either.