Miami Police Find 2-Month-Old Baby In A Car With Two "Incoherent" Adults

The child was found at the scene of an accident with her mother and a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on September 13, 2016, at 11:27 a.m. ET

A 2-month-old baby girl was found at the scene of a car accident on Monday with two adults who were "incoherent" and "dazed and confused," Miami police told BuzzFeed News.

The incident comes in the wake of public outrage after police in Ohio posted graphic photos on Facebook showing a couple overdosing on drugs in the front seat of their car while a 4-year-old child sat in the backseat. "We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess," the police said in the Facebook post. "This child can't speak for himself but we are hopeful his story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody."
Police found the baby girl inside the car along with her mother and the male driver of the car when officers responded to the scene of a "minor accident." Both adults — whose names have not been released — appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police told reporters Monday.

The baby's mother and the driver were "incoherent" and "dazed and confused," Miami police spokesperson Lt. Freddie Cruz told BuzzFeed News. Police could not confirm Tuesday whether or not the parents were actually under the influence.

The incident comes in the wake of public outrage after police in Ohio posted graphic photos on Facebook showing a couple overdosing on drugs in the front seat of their car while a 4-year-old child sat in the backseat.

"We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess,” the police said in the Facebook post. “This child can’t speak for himself but we are hopeful his story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody."

"The child appeared to be somewhat awake, but very hot, very sweaty," police said.

No one was injured, according to officials. The baby's mother and the driver were transported the hospital. They have not been charged, Cruz said.

The child is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) which has begun a child protective investigation into the incidents that led up to the accident.

A DCF spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the baby was "perfectly fine." A dependency hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

