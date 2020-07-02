A Florida Police Officer Was "Relieved Of Duty" After Video Showed Him Hitting A Woman In Her Face

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department requested the State Attorney to investigate the incident.

A Miami-Dade police officer was "relieved of duty" after video surfaced showing him hitting a woman in the face at the Miami International Airport on Tuesday. "I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that i just saw involving one of our officers," Alfredo Ramirez, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, tweeted Wednesday night. "I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty." Ramirez also requested the State Attorney Katherine Rundle to investigate the incident. "Like so many in our community, I am angered when possible evidence & allegations arise indicating potential abusive or improper conduct by a police officer," Rundle said in a statement. "I have spoken to MDPD Director Ramirez about this incident and have my Public Corruption prosecutors gathering the body camera evidence and witness/victim testimony at this very moment.” The video Ramirez was referring to was widely shared on Wednesday after filmmaker Billy Corben tweeted it. It is unclear how Corben obtained it. The Miami Herald obtained an original copy of the footage.



#BREAKING: @MiamiDadePD cop hits woman at Miami International Airport @iflymia #BecauseMiami

The security camera footage showed a confrontation between a Black woman and an officer, during which she is heard telling him, "You acting like you white when you really Black... what you want to do?" The woman is then seen approaching the officer and standing inches away from his face, before he forcefully hits the left side of her face. The woman appears to fall backward as other officers rush in to arrest her. The officer can be heard saying, "She headbutted me," but the video did not appear to show that. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Paris Anderson, was arrested on charges of battery of a police officer and disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report obtained by BuzzFeed News. The officer, Antonio Clemente Rodriguez, was identified as a Black officer of Puerto Rican heritage, the Miami Herald reported. Rodriguez, a 28-year veteran officer, "has been relieved of duty (not assigned to sworn law enforcement duties of any kind) pending the outcome of an active investigation internally and by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office," Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson for the police department told BuzzFeed. No other officers have been disciplined. Rodriguez wrote in the arrest report that Anderson was threatening to punch an American Airlines booking agent who did not allow her to board her flight to Chicago after she arrived late on Tuesday night.

Miami Dade Police Department Paris Anderson