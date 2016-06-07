BuzzFeed News

Meryl Streep Played Donald Trump Onstage And It Was Perfect

She was a better Trump than Trump.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on June 7, 2016, at 10:44 a.m. ET

Meryl Streep gave a stellar performance as Donald Trump for the annual Shakespeare in the Park Public Theater Gala in New York on Monday.

Paul Zimmerman / WireImage
Chris Carlson / AP

The three-time Oscar winner nailed Trump's signature look, wearing a padded suit, red tie, and orange makeup.

Streep and actress Christine Baranski, who was playing Hillary Clinton, performed a duet of “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from the Broadway musical Kiss Me, Kate at New York’s Delacorte Theater.

Meryl Streep just added Donald Trump to her resume at the Public Theater Gala
Jacob Bernstein @BernsteinJacob

Meryl Streep just added Donald Trump to her resume at the Public Theater Gala

In the musical, the song is performed by gangsters who advise men that the way to woo women is by reciting Shakespeare.

"You'll let me know, why all the women say no," Streep sang, altering the lyrics for her take on Trump.

More of Meryl and Christine Baranski doing Trump and HRC
Jacob Bernstein @BernsteinJacob

More of Meryl and Christine Baranski doing Trump and HRC

She really went all out to get the "presidential look" — down to the small hands.

Paul Zimmerman / WireImage
Chris Carlson / AP

Great performance by Incredible Meryl!

Paul Zimmerman / WireImage
Jae C. Hong / AP

Streep's representative did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

