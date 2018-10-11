Melania Trump said she is "the most bullied person" in the world.

In an interview with ABC News that was recorded during her recent trip to Africa, the first lady said that being bullied herself was what motivated her to start her "Be Best" anti-bullying initiative.

When ABC News correspondent Tom Llamas asked her what had happened to her personally that made her want to tackle the issue of online bullying, she said, "I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world."

When pressed by Llamas, she added, "One of them ... if you really see what people are saying about me."