Melania Trump Was Booed By Middle And High School Students At A "Be Best" Event

The first lady was addressing students at a youth opioid awareness event in Baltimore.

Nicholas Kamm / Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump was met with loud boos from an audience of mostly middle and high school students at an event in Baltimore on Tuesday. Trump was addressing students at the B'More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland. The event was part of her "Be Best" initiative on issues affecting children, including bullying and the dangers of opioid use.

Melania being boo’d by middle and high school students at the Baltimore Youth Opioid Summit @cnnbrk @CNN @CNNSitRoom @TheLeadCNN

The first lady was met with boos when she walked onstage after her introduction. The audience remained noisy through most of her five-minute speech. She was once again booed loudly when she finished her speech and walked offstage, according to reporters at the event and a live video (around the 5:30 mark).

A CNN reporter who covers the first lady said that this was the first time she had heard her being booed at a solo event.

Check that: in my years covering her, this was the first booing of @FLOTUS by a crowd at one of her solo events. https://t.co/Ac9Qgn7TSL

President Donald Trump came under fire earlier this year for a racist tirade against Baltimore in which he called it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."

He also criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represented a large portion of the city prior to his death last month. This prompted the Baltimore Sun editorial board to refer to the president as "vermin" in a scorching editorial. The president has himself been booed at recent events, including an MLB World Series game in Washington, DC, and a UFC match in New York City. His son, Donald Trump Jr., was also recently booed offstage by right-wing activists and the president's supporters at a book signing event on the UCLA campus.

The Nationals Park crowd loudly booed President Trump after he was introduced. An inning later, some fans chanted, “Lock him up! Lock him up!” Game 5 of the World Series is the first MLB game that Trump has attended as president.

Honestly surprised to see Trump booed at Ultimate Fighting Championship. This should be his crowd.

So it seems like Don Jr’s book tour is going well