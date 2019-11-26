Melania Trump Was Booed By Middle And High School Students At A "Be Best" Event
The first lady was addressing students at a youth opioid awareness event in Baltimore.
First lady Melania Trump was met with loud boos from an audience of mostly middle and high school students at an event in Baltimore on Tuesday.
Trump was addressing students at the B'More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland. The event was part of her "Be Best" initiative on issues affecting children, including bullying and the dangers of opioid use.
The first lady was met with boos when she walked onstage after her introduction. The audience remained noisy through most of her five-minute speech.
She was once again booed loudly when she finished her speech and walked offstage, according to reporters at the event and a live video (around the 5:30 mark).
A CNN reporter who covers the first lady said that this was the first time she had heard her being booed at a solo event.
President Donald Trump came under fire earlier this year for a racist tirade against Baltimore in which he called it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."
He also criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represented a large portion of the city prior to his death last month. This prompted the Baltimore Sun editorial board to refer to the president as "vermin" in a scorching editorial.
The president has himself been booed at recent events, including an MLB World Series game in Washington, DC, and a UFC match in New York City.
His son, Donald Trump Jr., was also recently booed offstage by right-wing activists and the president's supporters at a book signing event on the UCLA campus.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday's incident.
The event involving the first lady was presented by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. Neither organization immediately responded to a request for comment.
