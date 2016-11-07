Trump Surrogate Slams Jay Z Because There Was A "Mazel Tov Cocktail" In His Video
Scottie Nell Hughes referred to a molotov cocktail as a "mazel tov cocktail."
In an attempt to slam Jay Z, Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes said Sunday that one of his music videos featured someone throwing a "mazel tov cocktail" at police.
The apparent "mazel tov cocktail" she was referring to was a molotov cocktail in Jay Z and Kanye West's music video for "No Church in the Wild."
When called out for her gaffe on Twitter, Hughes replied, "Trust me..I realized at that moment, I should have taken a nap at some point the last 24 hours."
But people took her unintended Jewish reference and ran with it.
Several people described the "mazel tov cocktail" as a drink made with Manischewitz wine and soda.
Some believed a "mazel tov cocktail" to be very potent.
"Had those at my Bar Mitzvah. Got people dancing."
Others said it was a spin on a classic martini.
"It's a Jewish vodka."
And the puns just kept coming.
As it so happens, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker — who endorsed Trump — signed off a 2014 letter about a menorah display during Hannukah, with "Thank you again and Molotov."
On Monday, Hughes tweeted a story about Jay Z's video using the correct term, "molotov cocktails."
But the damage was done.
One day to the election...
