news

Trump Surrogate Slams Jay Z Because There Was A "Mazel Tov Cocktail" In His Video

Scottie Nell Hughes referred to a molotov cocktail as a "mazel tov cocktail."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 9:34 a.m. ET

In an attempt to slam Jay Z, Trump surrogate Scottie Nell Hughes said Sunday that one of his music videos featured someone throwing a "mazel tov cocktail" at police.

What is a "mazel tov cocktail"
Deadspin @Deadspin

What is a "mazel tov cocktail"

Hughes, who is frequently on CNN, was criticizing Jay Z after he and Beyonce headlined a concert for Hillary Clinton.

The apparent "mazel tov cocktail" she was referring to was a molotov cocktail in Jay Z and Kanye West's music video for "No Church in the Wild."

youtube.com

When called out for her gaffe on Twitter, Hughes replied, "Trust me..I realized at that moment, I should have taken a nap at some point the last 24 hours."

She also said, "fyi oy vey" with a wink emoji.
Twitter: @scottienhughes

She also said, "fyi oy vey" with a wink emoji.

But people took her unintended Jewish reference and ran with it.

Twitter: @RoySekoff
Several people described the "mazel tov cocktail" as a drink made with Manischewitz wine and soda.

Twitter: @bighutch
Twitter: @juliareinstein

Some believed a "mazel tov cocktail" to be very potent.

"Had those at my Bar Mitzvah. Got people dancing."

Twitter: @JensenClan88
Others said it was a spin on a classic martini.

"It's a Jewish vodka."

Twitter: @ZKWC

And the puns just kept coming.

Twitter: @JimYoull
Twitter: @Phishman77
As it so happens, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker — who endorsed Trump — signed off a 2014 letter about a menorah display during Hannukah, with "Thank you again and Molotov."

host.madison.com

On Monday, Hughes tweeted a story about Jay Z's video using the correct term, "molotov cocktails."

Twitter: @scottienhughes

But the damage was done.

Twitter: @TheRealKColl

One day to the election...

@Deadspin
Justin J. Harman @justinjharman

@Deadspin

