A Cyclist Was Arrested After A Viral Video Showed Him Attacking Teens Putting Up George Floyd Fliers
Anthony Brennan, 60, was charged with second-degree assault after he was accused of attacking three teens posting fliers demanding justice for George Floyd.
Maryland authorities arrested and charged a 60-year-old man with assault after a viral video showed him attacking three teens who were putting up fliers of George Floyd.
Anthony Brennan III of Kensington was charged with three counts of second-degree assault on Friday, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police announced.
Brennan encountered the teenagers while they were putting up fliers demanding justice for Floyd and walking along the Capital Crescent Trail at around 12:45 p.m. on June 1.
The fliers said "Killer cops will not go free" and included a call for community action to protest police brutality, WJLA reported.
Brennan began arguing about the fliers and forcibly grabbed it from one of the young women, police said, while her two friends shouted at him to leave her alone. Brennan then shoved his bicycle towards the male teen, causing him to fall on the ground.
The incident was recorded by the young man and the video soon spread on social media.
The Park Police said it received hundreds of tips from the community, which helped them identify the suspect. Twitter users earlier claimed to have identified the cyclist as a former Montgomery County police officer, but authorities said those reports were false.
Police said they seized "items of evidentiary value" from Brennan's home on Friday. He later voluntarily turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
