A Cyclist Was Arrested After A Viral Video Showed Him Attacking Teens Putting Up George Floyd Fliers

Maryland authorities arrested and charged a 60-year-old man with assault after a viral video showed him attacking three teens who were putting up fliers of George Floyd.

Anthony Brennan III of Kensington was charged with three counts of second-degree assault on Friday, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police announced.



Brennan encountered the teenagers while they were putting up fliers demanding justice for Floyd and walking along the Capital Crescent Trail at around 12:45 p.m. on June 1.

The fliers said "Killer cops will not go free" and included a call for community action to protest police brutality, WJLA reported.

Brennan began arguing about the fliers and forcibly grabbed it from one of the young women, police said, while her two friends shouted at him to leave her alone. Brennan then shoved his bicycle towards the male teen, causing him to fall on the ground.

The incident was recorded by the young man and the video soon spread on social media.