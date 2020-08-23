Trump's Older Sister Said In Secret Recordings He Was Cruel And Had "No Principles"

Maryanne Trump Barry said her brother had "no principles" and that "you can't trust him" in audio recordings first published by the Washington Post.

Andrew Milligan - Pa Images / Getty Images Trump with his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry at a press conference in 2008.

President Trump's older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, called him "cruel" and said "you can't trust him" in conversations secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump. The audio recordings were first obtained and published by the Washington Post on Saturday. The 83-year-old former federal judge offered scathing criticism of her brother, accusing him being phony, of lying, and of having "no principles," in the recordings that were provided to BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

Your browser does not support the audio tag. Mary Trump

"It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel," Barry told Mary Trump in one of the conversations that were surreptitiously recorded over 2018 and 2019, the Washington Post reported.

After hearing a 2018 interview of Trump on Fox News where he suggested he would put Barry "at the border" in her capacity as a then-federal judge amid a wave of migrant children being separated from their parents, Barry told her niece that "all he wants to do is appeal to his base."

Your browser does not support the audio tag. Mary Trump

"He has no principles. None. None," Barry said in the recorded conversation. "And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this." She also expressed shock about his tweeting, "lying," and "lack of preparation."



"His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God," Barry told Mary Trump during one conversation. "I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit."

Barry also appeared to be the source for Mary Trump's previous allegation that Trump had paid a friend take his SATs to get into college, according to the recordings.

Mary Trump had not previously disclosed the source of the allegation, which was first published in her explosive book about the president titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man." "He went to Fordham for one year" — it was actually two years — "and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams," Barry told Mary Trump in one conversation her niece secretly recorded. "No way!” Mary Trump replied. "He had somebody take his entrance exams?" "SATs or whatever... That’s what I believe," Barry said. "I even remember the name."

Barry identified the person as Joe Shapiro, who Mary Trump also mentioned in her book.

Mary Trump told the Washington Post that it was not the same Joe Shapiro who was friends with Donald Trump at the University of Pennsylvania and whose widow has denied that he ever took a test for Trump.