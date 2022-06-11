Children And Teens Held Up Devastating Signs About Gun Violence At The March For Our Lives Protests

Thousands of demonstrators protested against gun violence at the March For Our Lives rallies held across the country on Saturday, in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including the horrific massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Many of the protesters were educators, who said they feared for their students' and their own lives in classrooms everyday.

Hundreds of children and teens whose lives will forever be shaped by the threat of school shootings, also turned up at the protests, holding deeply personal, powerful, and heartbreaking signs. Here are some of them.