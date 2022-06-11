Children And Teens Held Up Devastating Signs About Gun Violence At The March For Our Lives Protests

"We just want to live through high school."

By

Thousands of demonstrators protested against gun violence at the March For Our Lives rallies held across the country on Saturday, in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including the horrific massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Many of the protesters were educators, who said they feared for their students' and their own lives in classrooms everyday.

Hundreds of children and teens whose lives will forever be shaped by the threat of school shootings, also turned up at the protests, holding deeply personal, powerful, and heartbreaking signs. Here are some of them.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Lauren Klein, Taylor Bensin, and Stephanie Horowitz join with others during the second March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at Pine Trails Park on June 11, 2022 in Parkland, Florida.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Participants hold signs during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Participants hold signs during during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida, on June 11, 2022.

Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Florida, on June 11, 2022.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally in New York City on June 11, 2022.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of gun control advocates join the "March for Our Lives" as they protest against gun violence during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, June 11, 2022.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of gun control advocates join the "March for Our Lives" as they protest against gun violence during a rally near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, June 11, 2022.

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands gathered at the Cadman Plaza during the 'March For Our Lives' to protest gun violence as they march on Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan in New York City on June 11, 2022.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Participants hold signs during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images for March For Our Lives

A sign seen during March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Gun control advocates participate in the "March for Our Lives" as they protest against gun violence during a rally near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, June 11, 2022