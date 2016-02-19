BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Touching Stories Of How Harper Lee Changed Their Lives

books

People Are Sharing Touching Stories Of How Harper Lee Changed Their Lives

"Harper Lee’s work inspired me and millions of others to stand against discrimination & pursue justice."

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 19, 2016, at 12:50 p.m. ET

Harper Lee, literary legend and author of the iconic book, To Kill A Mockingbird, died Friday at the age of 89.

Lee in 2007.
Rob Carr / AP

Lee in 2007.

Lee's writings and legacy inspired many around the world and her impact on their lives was more evident than ever after hundreds paid tribute to her on social media Friday.

Harper Lee, thank you writing the single most important piece of fiction to ever come out of the Deep South. Your heart inspired us all.
Aaron Suttles @AaronSuttles

Harper Lee, thank you writing the single most important piece of fiction to ever come out of the Deep South. Your heart inspired us all.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Politicians, advocates, lawyers, and writers expressed how Lee inspired them to pursue their passions.

Harper Lee’s work inspired me and millions of others to stand against discrimination &amp; pursue justice. She will be missed.
Rep. Diana DeGette @RepDianaDeGette

Harper Lee’s work inspired me and millions of others to stand against discrimination &amp; pursue justice. She will be missed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Environmental activist Erin Brokovich said To Kill A Mockingbird changed her life.

You know what... #TKAMB is a book that changed my life. Maybe i should write one. Harper Lee inspired me &amp; hopefully I can pay it forward
erin brockovich @ErinBrockovich

You know what... #TKAMB is a book that changed my life. Maybe i should write one. Harper Lee inspired me &amp; hopefully I can pay it forward

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post reporter who was freed in January after an 18-month detention in Iran, expressed how he felt after rereading To Kill A Mockingbird during his trial.

I re-read #tokillamockingbird during my trial. Touched me much more than when I first read it in high school. Rest in peace Harper Lee
Jason Rezaian @jrezaian

I re-read #tokillamockingbird during my trial. Touched me much more than when I first read it in high school. Rest in peace Harper Lee

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many wrote how Lee and Mockingbird character Atticus Finch — a lawyer who defends a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman in the Deep South — inspired them to take up law and fight for civil rights.

With Harper Lee passing, I recall how "mockingbird" influenced my career choice-being a lawyer trying to protect people. Thank you Atticus
nazir afzal @nazirafzal

With Harper Lee passing, I recall how "mockingbird" influenced my career choice-being a lawyer trying to protect people. Thank you Atticus

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird inspired me to become a lawyer and pursue a career in Human Rights. Thank you
gretel_mejia @gretel_mejia

RIP Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird inspired me to become a lawyer and pursue a career in Human Rights. Thank you

Reply Retweet Favorite
Harper Lee's lessons of race and dignity inspired me to become a civil rights lawyer. Her work endures and will inspire generations to come
Senator Tim Kaine @timkaine

Harper Lee's lessons of race and dignity inspired me to become a civil rights lawyer. Her work endures and will inspire generations to come

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Harper Lee, and thank you for giving us characters (role models) such as Atticus Finch. He was the reason I became enthralled with law.
Daniella Chacón @daniella_chacon

RIP Harper Lee, and thank you for giving us characters (role models) such as Atticus Finch. He was the reason I became enthralled with law.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rest in Peace, Nelle Harper Lee. Thank you for that immaculate work of literature. To Kill a Mockingbird made me fall in love with law.
Pasan Weerasinghe @Portellofanatic

Rest in Peace, Nelle Harper Lee. Thank you for that immaculate work of literature. To Kill a Mockingbird made me fall in love with law.

Reply Retweet Favorite
very sad that Harper Lee has died. To Kill a Mockingbird is one of my favourite books ever and Atticus Finch inspired me to become a lawyer.
Ellen Lucas @ellenrlucas

very sad that Harper Lee has died. To Kill a Mockingbird is one of my favourite books ever and Atticus Finch inspired me to become a lawyer.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several students said Lee was the reason they chose to pursue law.

RIP Harper Lee, thank you for inspiring me to study law
Sophie-Anne Ross @sophieanee

RIP Harper Lee, thank you for inspiring me to study law

Reply Retweet Favorite
Harper Lee, I loved you and your writing. And part of the reason why I'm looking forward to study law is because of your book. Thank you.
Nicolas Mabini @nicoalameh

Harper Lee, I loved you and your writing. And part of the reason why I'm looking forward to study law is because of your book. Thank you.

Reply Retweet Favorite
sad that harper lee has passed away. 'to kill a mockingbird' changed my life - from my law school ambitions to viewing the world differently
eric toda @toda

sad that harper lee has passed away. 'to kill a mockingbird' changed my life - from my law school ambitions to viewing the world differently

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the scope of Lee's work extended beyond law, inspiring hundreds of others to write, and more significantly, shaping their world view.

I'm incredibly saddened to hear about the death of Harper Lee, who inspired us to write, practice law, and walk miles in others' shoes
Laura Waters @sherbetshuriken

I'm incredibly saddened to hear about the death of Harper Lee, who inspired us to write, practice law, and walk miles in others' shoes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Like many others, Harper Lee inspired a young me to want to be a writer. But more than anything else, she inspired people to actually think.
Ryan John Butcher @ryanjohnbutcher

Like many others, Harper Lee inspired a young me to want to be a writer. But more than anything else, she inspired people to actually think.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rest in peace, Harper Lee. To Kill a Mockingbird inspired me to write and remains one of my most favorite books.
Refe Tuma @RefeUp

Rest in peace, Harper Lee. To Kill a Mockingbird inspired me to write and remains one of my most favorite books.

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Harper Lee. You inspired me to write and make people think. 💯
Jeff Barrett @BarrettAll

RIP Harper Lee. You inspired me to write and make people think. 💯

Reply Retweet Favorite
Harper Lee, rest in peace. Your words inspired this writer, who was also fortunate to be cast as Atticus on stage. https://t.co/1WEriMpqKS
H.A. Callum @HA_Callum

Harper Lee, rest in peace. Your words inspired this writer, who was also fortunate to be cast as Atticus on stage. https://t.co/1WEriMpqKS

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P. Harper Lee. Your work inspired me to write, and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you for everything.
Hope ✨ @hopethehippie

R.I.P. Harper Lee. Your work inspired me to write, and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you for everything.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others wrote about how Lee inspired them to be better people.

Harper Lee has passed away - a beautiful literary voice whose Atticus inspired me to be better. #RIPHarperLee https://t.co/6uVdb0CmFY
Sam Won @SamObiWon

Harper Lee has passed away - a beautiful literary voice whose Atticus inspired me to be better. #RIPHarperLee https://t.co/6uVdb0CmFY

Reply Retweet Favorite
To Kill a Mockingbird inspired me to write more, to read more and to grow as a better person. Thank you for everything, Harper Lee.
Marv @Marv_Vien

To Kill a Mockingbird inspired me to write more, to read more and to grow as a better person. Thank you for everything, Harper Lee.

Reply Retweet Favorite
This book has inspired me since the day I first opened its pages, at the age of 13. Harper Lee was as fine a person as anybody can be.
Claire Devaney @Clarissa7AM

This book has inspired me since the day I first opened its pages, at the age of 13. Harper Lee was as fine a person as anybody can be.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But more than anything, people were grateful to Lee for inspiring them to do what they loved.

Rest in peace, Nelle Harper Lee. Your words have inspired me to continue doing what I love and for that, I am forever grateful.
Olivia @oliviapiraino_

Rest in peace, Nelle Harper Lee. Your words have inspired me to continue doing what I love and for that, I am forever grateful.

Reply Retweet Favorite