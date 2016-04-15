Man Wrongly Convicted In Murder Of A School Girl Ordered Released

Jack McCullough's conviction was vacated in 2012. A judge ordered him to be released Friday after a prosecutor found new evidence to prove his innocence.

A 76-year-old man sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for the murder of an Illinois school girl decades earlier is set to be released Friday after a prosecutor found evidence proving his innocence, the Associated Press reported.

Jack McCullough was convicted in the murder of Maria Ridulph, 7, who was abducted while she was playing in the snow in December 1957. It become one of the oldest unsolved cases in the country.

McCullough was convicted in 2012. But after a six-month review of the case by the DeKalb County State's Attorney, Judge William P. Brady ordered a new trial for McCullough and ordered his release Friday, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Schmack said that newly discovered phone records confirmed McCullough's claims that he was in 40 miles away in Rockford at the time Ridulph was abducted. The records showed that McCullough made a collect call to his parents from a phone booth in Rockford around the time the girl went missing.

In his report, Schmack said the documents he found and reviewed contained "a wealth of information pointing to McCullough's innocence, and absolutely nothing showing guilt," the AP reported.