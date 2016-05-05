Man Who Claims To Be Bitcoin Inventor Says He Doesn't Have Courage To Present Proof

Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright backed out his promise to present "extraordinary proof" that he is the mysterious founder of bitcoin.

In a now-deleted blog post titled "Extraordinary Claims Require Extraordinary Proof," Wright said he could prove his access to the early keys by moving bitcoin from one of its address blocks, an action that would substantiate his claim of being Nakamoto.

However, in the latest blog post, Wright said that "as the events of the week unfolded and I prepared to publish the proof of access to the earliest keys, I broke."

"I do not have the courage," Wright wrote. "I cannot."

The businessman said that he was not "strong enough" for the attacks and allegations against his qualifications and character.

He apologized to those who had backed his claims, namely Jon Matonis, an economist and one of the founding directors of the Bitcoin Foundation, and Gavin Andresen, chief scientist at the Bitcoin Foundation.

"They were not deceived, but I know that the world will never believe that now," Wright wrote. "I can only say I'm sorry. And goodbye."