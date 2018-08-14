A Man Crashed A Plane Into His Own House After Being Arrested For Domestic Violence

Duane Youd died after he crashed the plane into his Utah home while his wife and her son were inside.

A Utah man died Monday after crashing a plane into his own house occupied by family members, hours after he was arrested for domestic violence, police said.

Duane Youd, 47, was arrested on Sunday night for domestic violence against his wife in American Fork Canyon in Utah's Wasatch Mountains, the Payson Police Department said.

"They had been drinking. He assaulted her, and witnesses saw this happening," Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval told CNN.

Youd was booked into the Utah County Jail at 9:18 p.m. on Sunday and was bailed out of jail at 12:32 a.m. on Monday, jail records show. He signed a jail release agreement, authorities said.

Youd requested for a Payson police officer to accompany him to his home so he could pick up some of his belongings and his truck around midnight. An officer responded to his request and he collected his things without incident, authorities said.

Youd then left his home and drove to Spanish Fork-Springville Airport.