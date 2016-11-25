Delta CEO Bans Man Who Called Passengers "Hillary Bitches" During Pro-Trump Rant On Flight

The man was seen in a video posted on Facebook by Emma Baum, who appeared to be a passenger on the Delta flight from Atlanta to Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"Didn't take long to notice that I'm back in 'Merica...," Baum wrote in her post.

The video has since received more than a million views and been shared thousands of times.

Delta Airlines said they were investigating the incident on Friday, Nov. 25.

In a staff memo shared on Monday, Nov. 28, the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian banned the man from flying Delta again and called his behavior "loud, rude and disrespectful to his fellow customers."

Bastian also defended the flight attendants who allowed the man to remain on the plane, a decision that was criticized by many on social media.

"After questioning the customer, our team members made the best decision they could given the information they had and allowed him to remain on the flight," Bastian said in the memo. "However, if our colleagues had witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is no question they would have removed him from the aircraft."

"He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane," Bastian said.

In an earlier statement, Delta officials said the man should not have been allowed to remain on the plane.

"We've followed up with the teams involved and all agree that this customer shouldn't have been allowed to continue on the flight," the statement read. "Our responsibility for making sure all customers feel safe and comfortable with Delta includes requiring civil behavior from everyone."