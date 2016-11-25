BuzzFeed News

Delta CEO Bans Man Who Called Passengers "Hillary Bitches" During Pro-Trump Rant On Flight

The CEO of Delta Air Lines said that the man's behavior was "loud, rude and disrespectful" and that he would never be allowed to fly Delta again.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on November 28, 2016, at 12:07 p.m. ET

Posted on November 25, 2016, at 3:40 p.m. ET

A man on a Delta flight, who went on a pro-Trump rant on Nov. 22, telling passengers, "We got some Hillary bitches on here," will never be allowed to fly Delta again, the company's CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The man was seen in a video posted on Facebook by Emma Baum, who appeared to be a passenger on the Delta flight from Atlanta to Allentown, Pennsylvania. "Didn't take long to notice that I'm back in 'Merica...," Baum wrote in her post. The video has since received more than a million views and been shared thousands of times. Delta Airlines said they were investigating the incident on Friday, Nov. 25. In a staff memo shared on Monday, Nov. 28, the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian banned the man from flying Delta again and called his behavior "loud, rude and disrespectful to his fellow customers."Bastian also defended the flight attendants who allowed the man to remain on the plane, a decision that was criticized by many on social media. "After questioning the customer, our team members made the best decision they could given the information they had and allowed him to remain on the flight," Bastian said in the memo. "However, if our colleagues had witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is no question they would have removed him from the aircraft." "He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane," Bastian said. In an earlier statement, Delta officials said the man should not have been allowed to remain on the plane. "We've followed up with the teams involved and all agree that this customer shouldn't have been allowed to continue on the flight," the statement read. "Our responsibility for making sure all customers feel safe and comfortable with Delta includes requiring civil behavior from everyone."

The video showed the man mid-rant, appearing to ask passengers if they voted for Trump or Clinton. "Donald Trump, baby!" the man was heard saying. He then pointed to another passenger saying, "That's right, this man knows what's up."

He then appeared to address some other passengers saying, "We got some Hillary bitches on here."

"Donald Tump! He's your president, every goddamn one of you. If you don't like it, too bad," the man said before taking his seat.

He was reportedly taken away by flight attendants for "at least 15 minutes" before he returned to his seat, the Daily Mail reported Baum as saying.

Baum did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Family Guy creator Set MacFarlane and broadcaster Keith Olbermann were among those on Twitter questioning the airline's handling of the incident.

Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane

If a brown person stood up and bellowed on a plane like this, he'd be kicked off, but that's none of my business. (… https://t.co/rUTzNRYejR

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann

Got an answer for this, @delta, or should we just go directly to #BoycottDelta ? https://t.co/VTKZqSCCV7

Jenny Han @jennyhan

I am deeply disappointed that @Delta did not prioritize the safety and well-being of its passengers and eject this… https://t.co/xpXivOGQi4

deray mckesson @deray

.@Delta, this is okay? https://t.co/2dXmEmzbuh

"Our responsibility for making sure all customers feel safe and comfortable with Delta includes requiring civil behavior from everyone," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.

"The behavior we see in this video doesn't square with our training or culture, and follow-up will continue so we can better ensure employees know they will be fully supported to make the right decisions when these issues arise," the spokesperson added.

