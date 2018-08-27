The Gunman In The Deadly Video Game Tournament Shooting Had Legally Purchased Two Guns Recently

David Katz, the 24-year-old man who shot and killed two people and injured 11 others during a video game tournament in Florida, recently purchased two guns legally from Maryland, authorities said Monday.

Katz carried two handguns, a .45-caliber and a 9 mm, and extra ammunition to the GLHF Game Bar at the back of a pizza restaurant in the Jacksonville Landing mall Sunday where he opened fire on gamers competing in the two-day Madden NFL 19 tournament.

He walked past patrons in other areas of the restaurant and “focused his attention on the gamers,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said. He used only one of the guns in the shooting, Williams said, but “clearly targeted” gamers who were in attendance.

There were anywhere between 130 to 150 people at the venue, according to authorities.

Katz then shot and killed himself.

It was not known if Katz left the venue and returned with the handguns or if he was already carrying them with him.

Katz had legally purchased both firearms “fairly recently” — around two weeks ago — from a licensed firearms dealer in Baltimore, Williams said.

One of Katz’s handguns had an after-market laser sight attached to it, Williams added.



In a Twitch recording that captured audio of the shooting, a red dot appeared on the chest of Elijah “True” Clayton, one of the two victims who died at the scene.