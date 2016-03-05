Louis C.K. Called Trump "Hitler" And An "Insane Bigot"

Louis C.K. is the latest public figure to criticize Donald Trump, comparing the Republican billionaire to Hitler and describing him as an "insane bigot."

In a lengthy postscript to a Saturday email blast about his web show Horace and Pete, the comedian urged people not to vote for Trump, writing, "If you are true conservative, don't vote for Trump. He is not one of you. He is one of him."

"Please stop it with voting for Trump," the comedian wrote. "It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler. And by that I mean that we are being Germany in the 30s. Do you think they saw the shit coming? Hitler was just some hilarious and refreshing dude with a weird comb over who would say anything at all."

However, Louis said he wasn't advocating for Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. "I like them both," he wrote, "but frankly I wish the next president was a conservative only because we had Obama for eight years and we need balance."

Instead, he asked conservatives to "please pick someone else. Like John Kasich. I mean that guy seems okay."

He wrote that voting between Kasich and either Democratic candidate would feel like a "healthier choice."

"We shouldn't have to vote for someone because they're not a shocking cunt billionaire liar."