Newt Gingrich Says "Little Trump Is Frankly Pathetic"

The Trump surrogate was not happy about the presidential nominee's outburst against Paul Ryan and other Republicans.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Headshot of Tasneem Nashrulla

Tasneem Nashrulla

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 13, 2016, at 9:39 a.m. ET

Donald Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich called the presidential nominee "frankly pathetic" on Thursday, after Trump's public outburst against Paul Ryan where he accused the House Speaker and other Republicans of a conspiracy against him.

John Minchillo / AP

During a Florida rally on Wednesday, Trump went on a rant against Ryan after the speaker said he would no longer defend Trump or campaign for him.

.@realDonaldTrump sees "sinister deal" behind GOP revolt https://t.co/aaCeXIzCxa https://t.co/pVZFgBj3zO
ABC News Politics @ABCPolitics

.@realDonaldTrump sees "sinister deal" behind GOP revolt https://t.co/aaCeXIzCxa https://t.co/pVZFgBj3zO

Ryan's decision came after tape was revealed where Trump implies he sexually assaults women.

Trump complained to the crowd that Ryan did not give him a call after the debate to congratulate and encourage him.

"Wouldn't you think that Paul Ryan would call and say 'good going?'" Trump said. "In front of just about the largest audience for a second night debate in the history of the country. So you know, you think that they'd say 'great going Don, let's go, let's beat this crook, she's a crook, let's beat her, we got to stop it.' No he doesn't do that."

Trump added, "there's a whole sinister deal going on."

Responding to Trump's outburst, Gingrich told Fox Business Network Thursday, "There's a big Trump and a little Trump. The little Trump is frankly pathetic."

Gingrich is not pleased with Trump, telling FBN: "There's a big Trump and a little Trump. The little Trump is frank… https://t.co/x4OcxXayff
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

Gingrich is not pleased with Trump, telling FBN: "There’s a big Trump and a little Trump. The little Trump is frank… https://t.co/x4OcxXayff

When asked about Trump's accusations of a "sinister" conspiracy against him by Ryan and other Republicans, Gingrich replied, "Look, first of all let me just say about Trump, who I admire and I've tried to help as much as I can. There's a big Trump and a little Trump. The little Trump is frankly pathetic. I mean he's mad over not getting a phone call?"

Gingrich then went on to defend Trump, saying he would advise Ryan to "focus on defeating Hillary."

