Newt Gingrich Says "Little Trump Is Frankly Pathetic"

Ryan's decision came after tape was revealed where Trump implies he sexually assaults women.

Trump complained to the crowd that Ryan did not give him a call after the debate to congratulate and encourage him.

"Wouldn't you think that Paul Ryan would call and say 'good going?'" Trump said. "In front of just about the largest audience for a second night debate in the history of the country. So you know, you think that they'd say 'great going Don, let's go, let's beat this crook, she's a crook, let's beat her, we got to stop it.' No he doesn't do that."

Trump added, "there's a whole sinister deal going on."