Newt Gingrich Says "Little Trump Is Frankly Pathetic"
The Trump surrogate was not happy about the presidential nominee's outburst against Paul Ryan and other Republicans.
Donald Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich called the presidential nominee "frankly pathetic" on Thursday, after Trump's public outburst against Paul Ryan where he accused the House Speaker and other Republicans of a conspiracy against him.
During a Florida rally on Wednesday, Trump went on a rant against Ryan after the speaker said he would no longer defend Trump or campaign for him.
Responding to Trump's outburst, Gingrich told Fox Business Network Thursday, "There's a big Trump and a little Trump. The little Trump is frankly pathetic."
