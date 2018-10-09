The Family Of The New York Limo Driver Defended His Role In The Crash That Killed 20 People

Friends of victims who died in Saturday's fatal limousine crash comfort one another.

The family of Scott Lisinicchia, the driver in Saturday's New York limousine crash that killed him and 19 others, said he wasn't aware that the vehicle was unsafe for the road.

"Scott was a loving and caring man who never would have knowingly put others in harm’s way," the family said in a statement through a lawyer on Tuesday. "The family believes that unbeknownst to him he was provided with a vehicle that was neither roadworthy nor safe for any of its occupants."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the driver of the limo did not have the required license to be driving the vehicle.

"The driver needed what's called a CDL, a commercial driver license with a passenger endorsement," Cuomo said. "The driver did not have that proper license."



The 2001 Ford Excursion that was converted to a limo had failed an inspection by the New York State DMV last month and was not supposed to be on the road, Cuomo added.