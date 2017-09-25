LeBron James Says Trump "Doesn't Care" About Race Issues
"We are at a time where the most powerful position in the world has an opportunity to bring us closer together as a people."
NBA all-star LeBron James said President Trump "doesn't care" about race issues in the United States and isn't bringing people together.
"It's the most powerful position in the world and we are at a time where the most powerful position in the world has an opportunity to bring us closer together as a people and inspire the youth and put the youth at ease on saying that it is OK for me to walk down the street and not be judged because of the color of my skin or because of my race," James said. "And he has no recollection of that. He doesn't even care. Maybe he does. But he doesn't care."
James made the comments Monday during a news conference just one day after NFL athletes, coaches, owners, and others defied Trump following his comments that football players who protest during the national anthem should be fired.
Many NFL players across the country took a knee in protest of Trump saying that "any son of a bitch" who refused to stand for the national anthem should be fired.
James also said that he did not regret calling the president "a bum" on Twitter after Trump said he would not invite Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry to the White House following that NBA star's comments about not wanting to visit.
"That's...'You bum,'" James said. "Me and my friends call each other that all the time. I'm not his friend, though... he's not my friend."
When he saw Trump's tweet withdrawing the invitation, "my first initial response was 'You bum.'"
The NBA star added that he thought it was positive that the whole dust up had spurred conversations about race. He also noted that former NFL coach Rex Ryan expressed regret for voting for and supporting Trump on Sunday.
"And Rex Ryan, if you guys saw it, said he supported Trump in the beginning. He voted for Trump and gave Trump money and actually had a rally for Trump. And he said he don't know if he made the right choice. So the conversation is being had," James said.
He also said it was a "mistake" to vote for Trump, but that he wasn't solely responsible for running the country.
"The people run this country, not one individual. And damn sure not him," James said.
CORRECTION
LeBron James said President Trump "doesn't care" about race issues in the United States during a press conference held on Monday. A previous version of this story misstated the day of the week.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
