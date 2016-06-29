"Law & Order" Director Gets Probation On Child Pornography Charges
Jason "Jace" Alexander was sentenced to 10 years' probation after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He had faced up to seven years in prison.
Jason "Jace" Alexander, best known for directing several episodes of Law & Order, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years of probation on child pornography charges, according to the Westchester County District Attorney in New York.
Alexander, 52, pleaded guilty in January to two felony counts for possessing and file-sharing illegal and obscene performances of sexual conduct by children younger than 17, the DA said in a press release.
Alexander had faced up to seven years in prison. The director, who has three children with his wife, actor Maddie Corman, must also register as a sex offender in New York.
The DA's office refused to comment further on Alexander's sentence.
In July 2015, an investigator from the DA's office downloaded child pornography from an IP address that was assigned to Alexander's home.
Investigators recovered files from Alexander's computers and external hard drives that showed minors engaged in sexual acts.
Alexander is the son of Oscar-nominated and Tony Award–winning actress Jane Alexander. He has directed at least 32 episodes of Law & Order from the mid-1990s until 2005. He also directed episodes of Ally McBeal, Prison Break, Royal Pains, The Blacklist, and House, among others.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.