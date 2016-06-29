"Law & Order" Director Gets Probation On Child Pornography Charges

Jason "Jace" Alexander was sentenced to 10 years' probation after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

Jason "Jace" Alexander, best known for directing several episodes of Law & Order, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years of probation on child pornography charges, according to the Westchester County District Attorney in New York.

Alexander, 52, pleaded guilty in January to two felony counts for possessing and file-sharing illegal and obscene performances of sexual conduct by children younger than 17, the DA said in a press release.

Alexander had faced up to seven years in prison. The director, who has three children with his wife, actor Maddie Corman, must also register as a sex offender in New York.

The DA's office refused to comment further on Alexander's sentence.