New Video Shows An LAPD Officer Shooting A Protester Directly In The Groin With A Foam Projectile

The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday released a body camera video showing a Los Angeles police officer shoot a protester in the groin with a less-lethal device during a protest against police brutality in June. The protester, 28-year-old Ben Montemayor, previously told the Los Angeles Times that he suffered serious injuries to his testicles after being shot with the foam projectile. In an Instagram post on June 7, Montemayor said that he had to have emergency surgery or risk losing his right testicle entirely. The LAPD began investigating the use-of-force incident after the LA Times reported that Montemayor and other protesters were injured by officers during demonstrations in May and June. On Friday, the department released body camera footage showing officers grabbing a large sign from Montemayor, shoving him backwards, and shooting him in the groin at close range with a 40mm less-lethal launcher while his hands were in the air.



The LAPD's use-of-force directive on the 40mm less-lethal launcher states that less-lethal force is only allowed when an officer reasonably believes the suspect is "violently resisting arrest or poses an immediate threat of violence or physical harm." "Verbal threats of violence or mere non-compliance do not alone justify the use of Less-Lethal force," the 2018 directive says.

The body camera video released shows a large number of LAPD officers dispersing protesters at a Hollywood intersection. Audio of a police radio can be heard saying that bottles and rocks are being thrown at officers. In the video, Montemayor is seen standing in the middle of a crosswalk, holding a large banner with a friend that calls for defunding the police and protecting communities. The video does not show him engaging in any sort of violent behavior. The video then shows an officer grabbing the woman holding the banner as she goes off camera. One officer then charges towards Montemayor and rips the banner from his hands, while another officer appears to push him back as Montemayor raises his hands in the air. Montemayor then appears to move forward a little before an officer shoots him directly in the groin with the 40 mm less-lethal launcher from approximately five feet away.