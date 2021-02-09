Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Pilot Broke Rules By Flying Into Fog And Then Became Disorientated

Federal officials announced Tuesday that the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last year occurred because the pilot likely got disoriented while flying into the clouds in violation of federal rules.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, who also died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash in Calabasas, California, was operating the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter under rules that prevented him from flying into clouds. However, he did not follow his training and continued into the clouds just before the aircraft crashed into a foggy hill, investigators said.



The crash also killed Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two other teenage girls with their family members, along with a basketball coach. The victims were on their way from Orange County to a girls basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

While encountering the foggy weather conditions, Zobayan notified air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above the cloud layer, when in actuality, the helicopter was actually "descending rapidly," federal investigators said during a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) hearing on Tuesday.

The NTSB determined that Zobayan likely experienced "spatial disorientation," a misleading sensation that confuses pilots into not knowing "which way is up or down."

Investigators also said that given his "very close" friendship with Bryant over the years during which the NBA legend entrusted him to fly his children alone to basketball games, Zobayan may have experienced "self-induced pressure" to complete the flight so as to not disappoint Bryant.

While the NTSB said there was no evidence to suggest that the pilot's employer, Island Express, or Bryant himself, placed any pressure on Zobayan to accept the charter flight or to complete it, the "self-induced pressure can adversely affect pilot-decision making and judgment."

Investigators indicated that the pilot's self-induced pressure may have been a factor in "plan continuation bias," which means that the pilot continued the flight without engaging in an alternative course of action, like landing at a nearby airport, despite the deteriorating weather conditions.