Kevin Spacey Pleaded Not Guilty To A Charge Of Sexually Assaulting An 18-Year-Old Man At A Bar

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Monday to a charge of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar in 2016.

Spacey, 59, was arraigned in the Nantucket District Court on a single count of indecent assault and battery and was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

The disgraced actor arrived at the packed court Monday morning for his arraignment after being accused of groping the then-teenager in 2016. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

During the10-minute hearing, prosecutors requested that Spacey be released on the condition that he stay away from the alleged victim.

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett asked the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office if it would like to impose any travel restrictions on the actor, who arrived on Nantucket island in a private jet less than an hour before the hearing.

Prosecutors declined to impose any travel restrictions and said their only request was for the actor not to have any contact with the alleged victim and his family. Barrett then ordered Spacey to be released without bail with the condition that he have no contact with the victim and his family.

Barrett also agreed to waive Spacey's appearance for a pretrial conference scheduled for March 4.

Spacey did not speak during Monday's brief hearing and nodded slightly when told by the judge not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

