A Former NBA Player Allegedly Used Donations For African Children On Rent And Vacations

Kermit Washington allegedly used hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donations — intended to benefit needy African children — on rent, vacations, gifts, and jewelry.

Kermit Washington, the former NBA player who notoriously punched Houston Rockets' Rudy Tomjanovich during a 1977 Lakers game, was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly using his charity to defraud donors and the Internal Revenue Service, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

The indictment alleged that Washington, 64, induced individuals, including former professional athletes, to make donations to his charity, Project Contact Africa (PCA), by promising that 100% of the donations would go to Africa. Instead, he allegedly used those donations to buy gifts and pay for personal expenses, including rent, vacations, jewelry, and entertainment.

The indictment said that Washington bankrolled his personal spending with hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations that were supposed to benefit a clinic in Africa for needy families and children.

Federal agents arrested Washington in Los Angeles Tuesday night after his Monday indictment. He was ordered to surrender his passport and was released on bond on the condition that he wear a location monitoring device.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said Washington "used his celebrity status to exploit the good intentions" of those who donated to his charity.

He was charged with corruptly interfering with internal revenue laws, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and aggravated identity theft. Two of those charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.