Kellyanne Conway Claims She Doesn't Know Who Retweeted A White Nationalist From Her Twitter Account

Lib Hypocrisy's Twitter bio includes the hashtags "WhiteIdentity" and "Nationalist." The username also includes a frog illustration, presumably to denote Pepe the frog — a symbol of the alt-right movement.

Lib Hypcrisy also claims to love Geert Wilders — the far-right Dutch politician who wants to close mosques in Netherlands — as well as Steve Bannon, Trump's adviser who has expressed anti-Muslim sentiment in the past.

Conway told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, "I don't know who had access to my account."

"Let me see who tweeted that," she said. "That's terrible."

Conway said she had "obviously" never heard of Lib Hypocrisy.

"I denounce whoever it is," she said. "It will be immediately deleted. Everybody makes mistakes."

After the conversation, Conway deleted the tweet.