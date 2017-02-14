BuzzFeed News

Kellyanne Conway Claims She Doesn't Know Who Retweeted A White Nationalist From Her Twitter Account

Pro tip: Check Twitter bios.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Posted on February 14, 2017, at 3:15 p.m. ET

Kellyanne Conway wasn't really feeling the love Tuesday morning, after Today host Matt Lauer said her responses made no sense when she appeared to dodge his repeated questions about Gen. Mike Flynn's resignation as the National Security Adviser.

Twitter: @KellyannePolls

So when Twitter user, Lib Hypocrisy, complimented her for her "strength and resiliency in face of vile hatred, bigotry, & sexism of the unhinged Left," and said "Love you!" Conway responded gratefully.

Twitter: @TrumpTrainNoBrk

BuzzFeed News has removed the photo associated with Lib Hypocrisy's Twitter account as it appears it was stolen from another person's Instagram page.

Conway not only retweeted Lib Hypocrisy's tweet, but also told the Twitter user, "Love you back" and wished her "Hapless Haters" a happy Valentine's Day.

Twitter: @KellyannePolls

Which was sweet and all, except that Conway expressed her love for a white nationalist.

Twitter: @TrumpTrainNoBrk

Lib Hypocrisy's Twitter bio includes the hashtags "WhiteIdentity" and "Nationalist." The username also includes a frog illustration, presumably to denote Pepe the frog — a symbol of the alt-right movement.

Lib Hypcrisy also claims to love Geert Wilders — the far-right Dutch politician who wants to close mosques in Netherlands — as well as Steve Bannon, Trump's adviser who has expressed anti-Muslim sentiment in the past.

Conway told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, "I don't know who had access to my account."

"Let me see who tweeted that," she said. "That's terrible."

Conway said she had "obviously" never heard of Lib Hypocrisy.

"I denounce whoever it is," she said. "It will be immediately deleted. Everybody makes mistakes."

After the conversation, Conway deleted the tweet.

