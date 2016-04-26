Kelly Ripa Addresses Michael Strahan's Exit From "Live With Kelly And Michael"

It was reported hours later that Strahan planned to leave the show earlier than anticipated.

Kelly Ripa addressed Michael Strahan's exit from Live With Kelly and Michael for the first time since her four-day absence from the morning show, saying she was "thrilled for him" and that the controversy had sparked a conversation about "communication, consideration, and respect in the workplace."

Ripa appeared emotional as she returned on Tuesday with Strahan. She was absent from the show for four days after she was reportedly furious about being blindsided by the news that Strahan was leaving to become a full-time co-anchor on Good Morning America.

"The show of support during this bizarre time has been really overwhelming," Ripa told the cheering crowd. "I sincerely thank you for welcoming me back to the show."

Ripa addressed her absence from the show since Strahan's announcement last week, saying, "I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts."

She said that she "gained some perspective" and that what had transpired during the course of these days was "extraordinary."

She said the controversy had sparked a "greater conversation about consideration, communication, and most importantly, respect in the workplace."