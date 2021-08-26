There Were At Least Two Explosions Outside Kabul’s Airport With A Number Of US And Civilian Casualties

Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Kirby did not specify the number of casualties.

At least one other explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel which is near the Abbey Gate, Kirby said.

The first explosion at the Abbey Gate of the airpot was the “result of a complex attack,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a tweet.

At least two explosions occurred outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, the Pentagon said, resulting in a "number of US and civilian casualties."

The airport has been the site of chaos, panic, and fear since the Taliban took over the country, as large crowds of Afghan families wait outside the airport in increasing desperation to escape on the last few flights out of Afghanistan.

The US Embassy said there were also reports of gunfire. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.



The explosions took place a day after the US Embassy warned Americans to stay away from the airport and to avoid airport gates, citing “security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport.”



Both the British and Australian governments issued similar warnings to their citizens, saying there was an "ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack."

“Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats with large crowds,” the Australian embassy warned its citizens. “Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice,” the warning said.

An estimated 1,500 Americans and people from other countries have also been waiting to leave the country before the US withdrawal deadline of Aug. 31, the New York Times reported.



Pentagon officials are scheduled to have a press conference Thursday morning.



