Jury Deadlocked In Murder Trial Of Ex-Officer Who Shot Walter Scott

A jury on Friday failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, briefly signaling that a mistrial could be imminent before finally agreeing to continue deliberating next week.

The now-infamous 2015 video that captured the incident showed then-officer Michael Slager firing his handgun multiple times, striking Scott in the back as he ran away following a traffic stop related to a burned-out brake light.

After days of deliberation that started Wednesday night, the 12-member jury — made up of 11 white members and one black member — shuffled in and out of the courtroom Friday to repeatedly tell the judge that they were deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous verdict. Jurors initially told the court that they would "not be able to come to a consensus" and that listening to witness testimony again would not change anything.

Notes from the jury and comments from attorneys in the room appeared to refer to one juror who said he could not "in good conscience" convict Slager.

After jury first reported being deadlocked Friday, Judge Clifton Newman issued an Allen Charge, an instruction encouraging the jurors to deliberate further until they can reach a unanimous verdict.

"You have a duty to make every reasonable effort to reach a unanimous verdict," Newman told the jurors. He added that unless they reach a consensus, he would have to declare a mistrial "and we will have to go through this whole process again."